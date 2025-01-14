Africa: AfDB, World Bank, AU to Host Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to host the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in collaboration with the World Bank Group, the African Union (AU), and the Tanzanian government. The summit will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 27-28 January 2025, and will address Africa's electricity access challenges.

The event will bring together African heads of state, government leaders, private sector stakeholders, development partners, civil society organizations, and academics to advance the continent's electrification agenda. Central to the discussions is the ambitious Mission 300 plan, which aims to provide electricity to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

Launched in April 2024 by the AfDB and the World Bank, the Mission 300 initiative seeks to combine increased infrastructure investments with comprehensive policy reforms across the energy supply chain. With nearly 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity, representing 83 per cent of the global energy deficit, the summit highlights the urgent need for action.