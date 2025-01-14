Nigeria: FCT-IRS Issues January 31 Deadline to Mdas, Employers of Labour to Fill Annual Tax Returns

13 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has mandated private companies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)) of government and all other employers of labour in the FCT to file their employee annual tax returns for 2024, before the deadline of January 31, 2025.

The FCT-IRS Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Michael Ango, stated in a statement the ordinance was in compliance with Section 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) and the PAYE Regulations, which mandate all employers of labour in the FCT to file annual returns of all emoluments paid to their employees and the total taxes, not later than 31st January of every year in respect of all employees in their employment in the preceding year.

The returns are to be filed using the prescribed forms provided by the FCT-IRS.

It would be recalled that Ango, had at a stakeholder's engagement for 2025, described the filing of the employee annual returns by all employees as a mandatory provision of the law, adding that failure to do so will attract penalties and other sanctions on any defaulters.

He enjoined all private organisations, MDAs, government-owned enterprises and even sole proprietorships, who are employers of labour in the FCT, to comply with their tax obligations in order to avoid sanctions, noting the best form of compliance is voluntary compliance.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.