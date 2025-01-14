West Africa: Ecowas, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is grappling with a significant challenge after Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger announced their withdrawal from the regional bloc.

These three countries, which together make up 15% of ECOWAS' population and nearly half of its geographic area, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the economic and financial sanctions imposed by ECOWAS following military coups in Mali and Niger.

In response to the threat of military intervention by ECOWAS, the three countries formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This new alliance is focused on fostering defense and security cooperation among its members and has adopted a broader framework for collaboration. The AES also provides the countries with a platform to shield themselves from external pressure aimed at restoring civilian rule.

To address this crisis, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State must take a multi-faceted approach. This should include reviewing and reforming ECOWAS' policies, frameworks, and practices to ensure they are consistent and effective. Additionally, the Chairman should initiate direct dialogue with the leaders of the countries that have withdrawn to understand their concerns and explore potential solutions.

Emphasizing the benefits of ECOWAS membership--such as economic integration, regional security, and the free movement of people and goods. In addition, ECOWAS can support the three countries in combating terrorism and regional insecurity by providing military assistance, sharing intelligence, and helping build their capacities. ECOWAS should underscore the economic advantages of collective cooperation, offering access to larger markets, improved infrastructure, and enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

ECOWAS must work towards reintegration, ensuring continued prosperity and security for the region.