West Africa: Ecowas, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger

13 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Folawiyo Kareem Olajoku, Ph.D Governance, Policy, and Strategy Professional

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is grappling with a significant challenge after Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger announced their withdrawal from the regional bloc.

These three countries, which together make up 15% of ECOWAS' population and nearly half of its geographic area, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the economic and financial sanctions imposed by ECOWAS following military coups in Mali and Niger.

In response to the threat of military intervention by ECOWAS, the three countries formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This new alliance is focused on fostering defense and security cooperation among its members and has adopted a broader framework for collaboration. The AES also provides the countries with a platform to shield themselves from external pressure aimed at restoring civilian rule.

To address this crisis, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State must take a multi-faceted approach. This should include reviewing and reforming ECOWAS' policies, frameworks, and practices to ensure they are consistent and effective. Additionally, the Chairman should initiate direct dialogue with the leaders of the countries that have withdrawn to understand their concerns and explore potential solutions.

Emphasizing the benefits of ECOWAS membership--such as economic integration, regional security, and the free movement of people and goods. In addition, ECOWAS can support the three countries in combating terrorism and regional insecurity by providing military assistance, sharing intelligence, and helping build their capacities. ECOWAS should underscore the economic advantages of collective cooperation, offering access to larger markets, improved infrastructure, and enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

ECOWAS must work towards reintegration, ensuring continued prosperity and security for the region.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.