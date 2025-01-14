Gambia: Stakeholders Review Progress On Food and Nutrition Security

Project 2 of the Program to Strengthen Resilience on Food and Nutrition Insecurity in the Sahel (P2-P2RS) has hosted a two-day working session in Jenoi, in the Lower River Region (LRR) of the Gambia. It brought together project extension workers from both the Department of Agriculture (DoA) and the Department of Livestock; together with senior government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and partners, to jointly review the project's milestone achievements since its inception.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lamin Sanyang, the Regional Director of Agriculture in LRR, welcomed project officials and partners to the region, and encouraged the team to critically examine the implementation strategies to ensure the successful execution of the project.

Ansumana Njie, the Operations Director of P2-P2RS, highlighted the importance of the meeting, noting that after nine months of the project's implementation, it was essential to take stock of the achievements and address any shortcomings. He emphasized that the session will enhance accountability mechanisms and improve the reporting approach for project partners.

In his remarks, Saikou Sanyang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, and the focal point for CONACILLES, described the meeting as a critical forum for stakeholders to review the project's approach. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and Gambians in general, noting that the P2-P2RS initiative aligns perfectly with this goal.

Mr. Sanyang commended the leadership of P2-P2RS under Ansumana Njie and his team for the smooth implementation of the project so far and encouraged them to continue their efforts to achieve the project's objectives.

The gathering also provided the P2-P2RS team the opportunity to present imprest management and ineligible expenditure; the 2025 AWPB, and the monthly reporting template for extension workers.