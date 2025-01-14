Gambia: Mobse Trains Trainers On Utilizing 'I Learn' Gambia Platform

The Directorate of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has concluded a five-day Training of Trainers (TOT) session aimed at equipping educators with the skills to utilize the MoBSE E-learning platform, I Learn Gambia, with a focus on its offline version.

Supported by the UNESCO Participation Programme 2024/25 in collaboration with NATCOM and MoBSE, the training was held from January 6th to 10th, 2025, at the Rotary Centennial Science Laboratory Centre in Kanifing. Themed "Fostering Knowledge Sharing and Skill Development: Revolutionizing Education Access through I Learn Gambia, a Digital Platform and SD Card." The TOT program is part of broader efforts to improve education delivery across The Gambia.

The I Learn Gambia platform is a user-friendly digital tool designed to provide equitable and quality education for all Gambian children. The TOT initiative trained participants on lesson planning, presentation, editing, and uploading content to enhance learning outcomes.

Babou Joof, from the Directorate of Science and Technology at MoBSE, commended participants for their active engagement. "This five-day training has thoroughly explored both online and offline versions of the I Learn platform. We are optimistic that the knowledge gained will significantly enhance future training efforts," Joof noted.

Fatou Jallow, Programme Officer for UNESCO-NATCOM, expressed her admiration for the initiative, particularly the offline version. "Having a secure and accessible platform like this is a significant achievement for The Gambia," she said.

Ousman Bah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at MoBSE, emphasized the importance of the offline platform, especially for students in rural areas with limited internet access.

"There are plans to provide internet facilities to all schools in the country. Meanwhile, UNESCO's support for the offline version ensures that teaching and learning are not hindered by connectivity challenges," Bah explained.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Raki Jallow described the training as transformative.

"This is a new experience that will stay with me forever. I am grateful to UNESCO-NATCOM and MoBSE for this opportunity," she said.

The training underscores MoBSE's commitment to leveraging technology to overcome educational barriers, ensuring that every child in The Gambia has access to quality learning opportunities.

