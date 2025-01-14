Sudan: Al-Burhan and Diomaye Faye Hold Talks On Ways to Foster Relations Between the Two Countries

Dakar — President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, received President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday, in an official reception ceremony at the presidential palace in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, which he arrived at on an official visit as part of his African tour.

President Al-Burhan and the Senegalese President held a bilateral summit during which they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to develop and grow them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest, developments of the situation in Sudan and the challenges facing the African continent.

TSC President briefed the Senegalese President on the overall situation in Sudan and the developments in the political scene against the backdrop of the rebellion led by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the Sudanese state and its institutions, pointing out that it carried out a systematic war and genocide against innocent citizens, "We will work to vanquish this militia so that the Sudanese people can enjoy security, stability and peace", he said

For his part, the Senegalese President welcomed the visit of President Al-Burhan, stressing his keenness to continue cooperation and efforts to end the Sudanese crisis, underscoring his support for Sudan's issues in regional and international forums.

Diomaye Faye expressed his country's desire to continue joint cooperation with Sudan and boost its prospects, advance its fields and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.