Sudan: Discussing Prospects for Joint Cooperation Between the Two Countries, President Al-Burhan, President Bio Hold a Joint Talks

Freetown — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, held an official discussion session on Monday in Freetown, the capital of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

During the session, the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries was reviewed, as well as the means to support and develop them in various fields and the prospects for advancing cooperation between the two countries to serve their joint interests, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Al-Burhan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone for the warm reception, emphasizing his aspiration to advance relations to what achieves the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries and supports the path of cooperation and strengthening relations, noting the distinguished relations between Sudan and Sierra Leone.

During the talks session, President Al-Burhan reviewed the developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts made to achieve security, stability and peace, noting the systematic crimes and atrocities committed by the terrorist militia against the state and its institutions, as well as the displacement of innocent citizens, underscoring the determination of the armed forces to cleanse every inch of the homeland defiled by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo and eliminate it.

For his part, the Sierra Leonean President welcomed the visit of President Al-Burhan, saying that "it will push the cooperation relations between the two countries to broad horizons in a way that achieves mutual interests," referring to the eternal and historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples.

President Bio affirmed his country's determination to support the ongoing efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis, hoping to achieve peace in Sudan and end the suffering of citizens.

President Al-Burhan and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone held a closed-door session of talks that addressed several issues and files of joint interest and developments of the situation in Sudan.