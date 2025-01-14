Nigeria: LG Election - Ondo APC Confident of Repeating Governorship Victory

-- ODIEC Distributes Non-Sensitive Materials

-- Vows not to Underrate Other Political Parties

Ahead of Saturday's local government election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in repeating its landslide victory from the last governorship election, where it won in all 18 council areas of the state.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has confirmed that 13 political parties will participate in the election.

Speaking to journalists in Akure, APC Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye stated that the party is fully prepared for the election and expects another sweeping victory.

"We are fully prepared for the local government elections. Our campaigns are ongoing across wards and local government areas. The party has set up a committee, headed by Charles Fagbounka, to oversee and coordinate all campaigns in the 18 local government areas," Kalejaye said.

He highlighted the party's efforts to reconcile aggrieved members to ensure a united front.

Kalejaye added, "We have directed our leaders to mobilize members and canvass for votes in churches and marketplaces. With our achievements and ongoing efforts, we are confident the people will vote for us. We believe in decent campaigns and do not condone vote-buying."

The party's optimism stems from its performance in the November 2024 governorship election, where it won all 18 council areas.

"It is the people who will decide their councillors and chairpersons, and we are confident they will choose APC candidates based on our performance," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has begun distributing non-sensitive materials to council areas in preparation for the election.

According to ODIEC Press Officer Bisi Lawani, the materials include ballot boxes and other essential items.

"The commission has successfully recruited and trained ad-hoc staff for election duties. We are also working closely with security agencies to safeguard election materials," Lawani stated.

She reassured stakeholders of ODIEC's commitment to conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

Lawani urged political parties, candidates, and supporters to maintain peace and adhere to the rules of engagement throughout the election process.

The APC, while expressing confidence in its chances, acknowledged the competition posed by other political parties but emphasized the strength of its candidates and achievements in governance.