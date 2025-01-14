Nigeria: Obasa's Impeachment Self-Inflicted Own Goal - Analyst

A political analyst, Jide Ojo, has described the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, as a "self-inflicted own goal."

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, Ojo suggested that Obasa's actions, including remarks perceived as disrespectful toward Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may have contributed to his downfall.

On the program, Ojo said, "On the social media, most allusions were that he (Obasa) was disrespectful to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the way he carried out during the budget presentation exercise, particularly when he made that snide remark that I am not too young or inexperienced to be the governor of the state and I am more qualified than some of those people who are there."

He added, "So, it's presumed to be a snide remark at a sitting governor. Incidentally, as a speaker or deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, you do not have immunity; you are just there at the grace of your members."

Ojo further explained that other alleged actions by Obasa may have worsened his situation.

"I don't know what might have prompted Obasa to behave the way he did because if what he is alleged to have done has been revealed, which is politics behind the scene of keeping the governor waiting for several hours, keeping the party elders waiting and no apologies, and then the President weighing in and you are showing some stubbornness and recalcitrance--well, those the gods want to destroy they first make whatever."

Concluding his analysis, Ojo said, "I believe this may have been a self-inflicted own goal if I want to call it own goal."