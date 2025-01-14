Nigeria: Varsity Don's Flay Rising Agitation Against Federal Varsity Kachia

The Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors (FOSKAP) has expressed strong opposition to a recent editorial by a national newspaper criticizing the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement issued by Prof. John Gambo Laah, Chairman of FOSKAP, the university dons condemned the editorial titled "New Federal University a Misnomer," published on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The editorial described the Federal Government's decision to establish the university as a "Greek gift," implying it would bring more harm than good to the region.

According to the professors, the newspaper claimed, "Nigeria is a graveyard of hollow tertiary institutions," citing issues such as understaffing, dilapidated facilities, and overcrowding in existing universities. FOSKAP criticized the language and intent of the editorial, accusing the publication of opposing development in Southern Kaduna and describing its remarks as disheartening.

The professors argued that the analogy of a "Greek gift" was inappropriate and unfounded. They asserted that the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, would not cause harm but would instead benefit the region and the country. They highlighted that challenges in tertiary education, such as funding, affect all universities in Nigeria and cannot justify opposition to establishing new institutions.

FOSKAP dismissed the editorial's argument that creating new universities would exacerbate the challenges faced by existing institutions. They emphasized the need for equitable access to education across Nigeria and condemned what they perceived as discrimination against Southern Kaduna.

The statement underscored that establishing the university aligns with the government's commitment to development and reflects the aspirations of the people of Southern Kaduna. FOSKAP praised the efforts of stakeholders, including Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, who championed the bill for the university's establishment.

The forum highlighted the critical role of education in national development and expressed gratitude for the Federal Government's commitment to education. They commended Vice President Kashim Shettima's announcement of the university's approval during a condolence visit to Southern Kaduna.

FOSKAP further appreciated the National Assembly for its unanimous passage of the bill supporting the university. They expressed confidence in the potential of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, to advance science education and experiential learning in Nigeria.

The professors thanked Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani and other leaders for their support of the project. They also recognized the contributions of Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung and other National Assembly members, urging continued collaboration for the state's development.

FOSKAP reiterated its commitment to supporting government initiatives that promote educational and national development. They called on the Federal Government to ignore opposition to the university and focus on addressing the challenges facing tertiary education while pursuing equitable access for all Nigerians.