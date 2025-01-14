Liberia: House Members Snub PYJ Condolence Book Signing

Monrovia — It was an unusual scene at the Capitol Building on Monday, January 13, during the signing of the Book of Condolence for the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, as members of the House of Representatives refrained from participating, with the exception of Majority Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

President Joseph Boakai led the executive branch in paying tribute, followed by Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence. Other senators subsequently signed the condolence book, adhering to traditional protocol. However, Deputy Speaker and members of the House of Representatives, who were expected to sign after the Speaker, chose not to proceed as anticipated.

Instead of following protocol, the Representatives left the Capitol Building and returned to City Hall, where they had earlier conducted the 1st Day sitting of the 2nd Session of the National Legislature and attended a reception at the City Hall Reception Hall. This unexpected move by the lawmakers during such a solemn ceremony has raised questions about potential political motives.

The late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, widely regarded as the "Political Godfather of Nimba County," was a towering figure in Liberian politics. Born on July 6, 1952, in Nyor Gormplay, Nimba County, Senator Johnson was a former warlord, religious leader, and founder of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR). He served as a senator for nearly two decades before passing away at the age of 73 on November 28, 2024, at the Hope for Women Hospital in Paynesville following a brief illness.

The official funeral itinerary, released by the Public Affairs Committee, outlines a series of events to honor the late Senator. The lying-in-state ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at the Capitol Building Rotunda, followed by a wake-keeping at his church, the Christ Chapel of Faith Ministry, in Paynesville. His remains will then be transported to Nimba County for additional services, including a state funeral at PYJ Polytechnic University in Ganta.