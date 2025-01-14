Nigeria: NLC Pickets Lagos Radio, TV Stations for Failing to Pay Minimum Wage

They protested non-payment of the new minimum wage as well as exclusion from the state's Oracle payment system.

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that workers of the state-owned broadcast stations are entitled to the new minimum wage and should be paid.

The Chairman of the chapter, Funmi Sessi, made the assertion during a protest by the workers, on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest was by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and those of the Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) in Lagos State media organisations.

Both unions had vowed to halt operations of the media organisations - Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/Eko FM and Traffic Radio, from 13 January, to drive home their demands.

Ms Sessi, while addressing the workers, said: "You are workers of the state government, your letter of employment reads so, and you are entitled to the new minimum wage by the law of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"You should not be paid less."

The NLC chairman said that the protesting workers were discharging their duties to the best of their abilities, disseminating information about the activities of the state government and doing more.

"However, they are the ones not receiving the new minimum wage, which has been approved by the government.

"This is injustice to these workers," she said.

Ms Sessi appealed to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene, describing him as full of empathy.

"Mr Governor, we are not targeting your administration, but these workers have come out to say that their management has not done the needful.

"This government is doing well; It is a whole new government and administration that is maintaining a very cordial relationship with workers.

"However, it will not be good for some workers in the state not to enjoy the benefits that others are enjoying.

"This is why we are out and calling on our good governor; these workers are demanding and asking that they should be included in the state's Oracle payment system."