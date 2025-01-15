Sudan: Drone Strikes Hit Dam Causing Power Cuts Across Northern Sudan

Merowe / Atbara / Port Sudan — Drone attacks on the hydroelectric Merowe Dam in Sudan's Northern State yesterday, have damaged power transformers for the second time in a week, leaving the surrounding areas without electricity. The Sudanese Armed Forces accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting the dam, calling it part of a campaign to cripple vital infrastructure.

Videos shared online show fires at the dam's conversion plant, a key hub for Sudan's national grid. Power outages have affected cities including Merowe, Atbara, and Port Sudan, paralysing markets and threatening essential services.

Residents report widespread disruption, with power cuts starting in the early morning. An engineer at the dam said damage to reactors has severed transmission lines, warning repairs could take weeks as replacement parts must be imported.

The RSF has not commented on the incident, though it has previously denied involvement in similar attacks.

Activists and legal groups condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of international law, which prohibits targeting civilian infrastructure.

The Merowe Dam, a critical source of power and water regulation, generates 1,250 megawatts and supports agriculture.

Its strategic location has made it a repeated target in Sudan's ongoing conflict, further straining essential services and deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.