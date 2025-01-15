Egypt: FM Abdelatty Reaffirms Egypt's Keenness On Reaching Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm position on the necessity of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the safe and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid through all border crossings.

During a phone call with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag, Abdelatty stressed the urgent need to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, worsened by winter conditions, famine, and the risk of widespread disease.

He also underscored the importance of Israel's fulfilling its responsibilities as an occupying power by addressing the humanitarian catastrophe and withdrawing from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to enable the unhindered delivery of aid.

The top diplomat emphasized the indispensable role of UNRWA in providing critical services and called for the immediate execution of financial pledges made at the recent Cairo Ministerial Conference on Gaza.

The minister also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continuous collaboration with the UN to ensure swift and sustainable humanitarian access.

He highlighted the importance of the Palestinian Authority resuming its responsibilities in Gaza to facilitate governance and long-term recovery efforts.