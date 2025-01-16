Somalia Reacts to Israel-Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

Mogadishu — Somalia's President, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire, seeing it as a vital step towards regional peace, the presidential office said in a statement from Mogadishu.

Mohamud stressed the importance of sustained diplomacy to resolve the underlying issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling the ceasefire a starting point for broader dialogue. He reiterated Somalia's solidarity with Palestine, supporting their right to peace and security.

The president pledged Somalia's commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East, in line with international efforts to cease hostilities and foster a durable resolution. This stance reflects Somalia's ongoing diplomatic push for global peace, justice, and humanitarian values.

The ceasefire, facilitated by mediation from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by allowing aid to flow more freely, and addressing shortages in essentials like water, medicine, and power.

Mohamud's support for the ceasefire underscores Somalia's broader role in advocating peace, considering its own history of conflict and ongoing peacebuilding efforts. This positions Somalia as an advocate for peace beyond its borders, engaging in Middle Eastern issues despite its domestic challenges.

While the ceasefire brings hope for peace talks, there remains cautious optimism due to past agreements' fragility, highlighting the need for persistent international engagement and support.