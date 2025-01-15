Angola Parliament Speaker Congratulates Mozambican Counterpart On Election

President-elect Daniel Chapo will be inaugurated after the contested elections in October 2024. Protests against the results continue, with a growing daily death toll.

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Carolina Cerqueira, has congratulated Margarida Talapa on her election as the new Speaker of the Mozambican Parliament.

According to a congratulatory note, Margarida Talapa's election takes place in a context of great challenges for the Mozambican people, which require a redoubling of efforts in favor of peace and unity, as well as a commitment to defend the noblest aspirations of the Mozambican nation.

The AN spokeswoman said she was convinced of the high sense of mission, the "great experience that Margarida Talapa has accumulated during her brilliant career, the strength of spirit and tenacity that characterize her, will add value to the role of the deputies in the defense of the principles of the democratic rule of law and in the process of national development".

The Angolan politician also said she hoped that the two parliaments would continue to strengthen the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation, and that the initiative for peace and strong and credible parliaments would continue at the regional and international levels.

Carolina Cerqueira said she expected the two institutions to continue working towards the creation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliament, a platform that will promote cooperation and integration in the region in a context of peace, stability and development.

Margarida Talapa was elected Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic (AR) on January 13 in Maputo with 169 votes.

The election of the Speaker, who will serve for five years, follows the seventh legislative elections held on October 9, the results of which were proclaimed on December 23 by the President of the Constitutional Council (CC), Lúcia Ribeiro.

Backed by the ruling Frelimo party, the new speaker faced two opponents in the secret ballot election, Carlos Tembe and Fernando Jone, both of the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS). MGM/VIC/AMP