Namibia: Mbumba Will Not Attend Mozambique President Swearing in

President Nangolo Mbumba will not attend the inauguration of Mozambique president Daniel Chapo.

Chapo will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Press secretary Alfredo Hengari told The Namibian on Tuesday afternoon that this is due to pressing issues in Namibia.

"President Nangolo Mbumba will not participate in the inauguration of president Daniel Chapo in Mozambique due to pressing domestic matters," he said.

He has delegated Namibian ambassador to Mozambique Niklaas Kandji to attend in his place.

Despite Mozambique's Supreme Court declaring the elections legitimate, disgruntled Mozambicans took to the streets in a show of defiance of the court's ruling, which comes nearly two months after elections were held in that country.