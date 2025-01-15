Namibia: Mbumba Will Not Attend Mozambique President Swearing in

14 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba will not attend the inauguration of Mozambique president Daniel Chapo.

Chapo will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Press secretary Alfredo Hengari told The Namibian on Tuesday afternoon that this is due to pressing issues in Namibia.

"President Nangolo Mbumba will not participate in the inauguration of president Daniel Chapo in Mozambique due to pressing domestic matters," he said.

He has delegated Namibian ambassador to Mozambique Niklaas Kandji to attend in his place.

Despite Mozambique's Supreme Court declaring the elections legitimate, disgruntled Mozambicans took to the streets in a show of defiance of the court's ruling, which comes nearly two months after elections were held in that country.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.