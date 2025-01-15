Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Pardons 52 Inmates As 6 Death Row Convicts Get Life Imprisonment

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of 52 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state and the commutation of 6 death row sentences to life imprisonment.

Sanwo-Olu made this decision based on recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

A release signed by the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), said the Governor's order also permits the immediate release of 35 inmates, while the remaining 17 inmates will be released after serving an additional term of 3 to 6 months.

Pedro stated that the decision was made under the governor's powers as outlined in Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He also maintained that the decision aligns with Sanwo-Olu's commitment to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.

The AG said, "The Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy exercised due diligence in evaluating the applications presented before it. Its recommendations were based on guidelines, including information from correctional facility authorities, the nature of the offences, the length of incarceration, the age and health condition of the inmates, and their behaviour while incarcerated.

"Before their release, correctional centres must confirm that arrangements are in place for the rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates into society.

"The governor has also urged the inmates to maintain good behaviour after release.

"The release order will be enacted upon completing the necessary administrative processes by the correctional facilities," Pedro stated.