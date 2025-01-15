Nigeria: FRSC Confirms 6 Dead, 60 Injured in Kogi Auto Crash

An auto crash involving an articulated vehicle on Tuesday evening left six persons dead and injured 60 persons in Lokoja, Kogi State.

This was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lokoja, the State capital.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, attributed the accident to over-speeding.

Oyedeji confirmed that six persons died and 60 persons were injured.

"Our officers in collaboration with the police and NSCDC personnel have rushed the injured to Kogi Specialist Hospital and Federal University Teaching Hospital Lokoja for medical attention.

"The corpses of the six dead persons have also been deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital.

"We learnt that the truck from Bauchi was heading to Enugu State before the unfortunate incident that occurred around Zone 8 roundabout in Lokoja, Kogi State," Oyedeji stated.

