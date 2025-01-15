Nigeria: Ekiti People's Education Level Will Make Policing Easier, Says New CP

The new Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti State Command, CP Joseph Eribo has stated that the educational level of the people will make policing, protection of lives and property easier.

Eribo, who is the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command also assured that the police will work alongside other security agencies to rid the state of crimes and criminal acts.

Eribo who recently took over from AIG Akinwale Adeniran spoke during his maiden press briefing in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital Tuesday.

He disclosed that his men have been deployed to border towns in the state to check influx of criminals, saying that no resident of the state will be left unprotected and unsecured.

"The governor of Ekiti has promised to give us his 100 percent support when we met him, and if that is the case, we have no reason not to perform and to fail. So, we are going to reciprocate the government gesture by ensuring that the state is safe.

"We are not going to do it alone, we have our sister agencies; we have to carry everybody along. All these agencies are to work together to guarantee internal security. We will welcome them on board and work closely in synergy with them. I have been in touch with some of them, it's for us to work together and there is no competition, the goal is to ensure that we flush out criminals from Ekiti State.

"We will soon commence our crime mapping. I have been told the prevalent crime here and the flash points; the areas where they are happening. We will dominate our environment to ensure that citizens sleep with their both eyes closed," Eribo said.

He urged the youths to key into so many beneficial programmes initiated by the state government to help them in the state.

"So, let them key into it and they should shy away from kidnapping which is the shortest way to prison and the shortest way to cut short one's life," he said.

The Ekiti police boss expressed happiness that Ekiti State people are very cerebral and very educated, adding that "all of these will make policing very easy for us because the people will easily understand what we are talking about.We will bring policing close to everybody's doorstep to ensure that the people are well secured and protected".

On the command's effort to curtail influx of criminals into the state, he said, "We have our men at the boundary with other adjoining states to check influx of criminals into the state and whoever is caught will not be spared and the law will take its course. But for good citizen, as Nigerians, you are free to live freely in any part of the country without fear or hindrance."

The CP said he was informed that the state government has done so much by setting up several agencies to checkmate criminals from infiltrating the state.

He advised the people of the state to always report cases of missing persons to the police, saying they will do their best to track the persons with technology..

While commending his predecessors, he stayed that, "Governance is continuum, others have been here and they had done so well, we are very proud of their achievements but there is room for improvement and we want to assure you, that we will definitely improve on what we met on ground by the grace of God".