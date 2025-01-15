Nigeria: Police Reject ₦1m Bribe From Lakurawa Terrorists in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has revealed that its officers rejected a bribe of ₦1 million cash offered by suspects linked to the notorious Lakurawa terrorist group.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command's Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, identified the suspects as Umaru Garba, 53, of Dangandu village; Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji Mamman, 51, of Maimaichi village, both in Arewa local government area of the State, and Usman Muhammadu, 50, of Bakaramba village in Argungu local government area of the State.

According to the PPRO, the suspects attempted to bribe the lead investigator with ₦1,060,000 to compromise an ongoing investigation into a banditry case involving suspected Lakurawa terrorists operating in northern part of Kebbi State. The incident occurred at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises in Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi.

"The suspects conspired to offer the bribe to influence the outcome of the investigation and prosecution," CSP Abubakar said. He confirmed that the three suspects were immediately arrested, adding, "Investigations are ongoing, and they will be charged to court upon its conclusion."

The State's Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, praised the detectives for their integrity and professionalism in rejecting the bribe. He urged all officers in the command to emulate this example in the fight against crime.

"This act of professionalism demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Kebbi State Police Command to upholding justice and ensuring the rule of law," the statement added.

He further assured residents of Kebbi State that the command remains resolute in its efforts to combat banditry and other criminal activities, emphasising that such efforts are vital to promoting socio-economic development in the region.

Content Writer/Digital JournalistI am a dedicated reporter at Leadership Newspaper

