Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds 2 Nigerian SMEs for Global Sustainability Achievements

President Bola Tinubu has commended two Nigerian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for their exceptional performance at the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, held during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) in United Arab Emirates.

In a message shared on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter), @officialABAT on Tuesday evening, the President celebrated Nafarm Foods and D-Olivette Global Enterprise for their innovative contributions to global sustainability, describing their achievements as a source of pride for Nigeria.

Nafarm Foods, represented by AbdulLateef Olaosebikan, clinched the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Food Category for its scalable hybrid solar food dryers.

The technology is designed to preserve food while significantly reducing carbon emissions, earning widespread acclaim for its potential to transform food preservation across Africa.

While D-Olivette Global Enterprise, another Nigerian SME, was named a finalist in the Energy Category.

The company's Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled waste management solution has been credited with improving waste collection efficiency by 40%, earning it international recognition.

President Tinubu, who attended the opening of the ADSW alongside the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other global leaders, highlighted the importance of the accomplishments in positioning Nigeria as a leader in sustainable innovation.

"I congratulate both SMEs for making Nigeria proud."

Established in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize honours groundbreaking solutions and leadership in health, food, energy, and water, driving global progress toward sustainable development goals.