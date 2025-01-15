Mozambique: Number of Dead Reaches 300

President-elect Daniel Chapo will be inaugurated after the contested elections in October 2024. Protests against the results continue, with a growing daily death toll.

With a further six deaths confirmed on Monday, murdered by the police, the number of citizens killed by the Mozambican authorities has reached 300. This is according to the data collected and carefully confirmed by the organisations monitoring police violence in Mozambique, namely CIP, the Decide Platform and Amnesty International.

On Monday, during the investiture of the parliamentary deputies, six people were shot dead, three in Inhassoro, in Inhambane province, and three in Molumbo, in Zambézia. A further 15 citizens were injured by police bullets, bringing the number of injured to 613, since the post-election violence began. 4,220 people have been detained..

