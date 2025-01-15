Mozambique: Number of Dead Reaches 300

FRELIMO Moçambique/Twitter
President-elect Daniel Chapo will be inaugurated after the contested elections in October 2024. Protests against the results continue, with a growing daily death toll.
14 January 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

With a further six deaths confirmed on Monday, murdered by the police, the number of citizens killed by the Mozambican authorities has reached 300. This is according to the data collected and carefully confirmed by the organisations monitoring police violence in Mozambique, namely CIP, the Decide Platform and Amnesty International.

On Monday, during the investiture of the parliamentary deputies, six people were shot dead, three in Inhassoro, in Inhambane province, and three in Molumbo, in Zambézia. A further 15 citizens were injured by police bullets, bringing the number of injured to 613, since the post-election violence began. 4,220 people have been detained..

-

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.