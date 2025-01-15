Nigeria, China Move to Deepen Economic Co-Operation, Sustainable Development

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, is currently visiting China to bolster China-Nigeria relations and to foster economic and sustainable development between both countries,in line with the renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Partnership DG, with the Nigerian delegation, on Monday were at the headquarters of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the People's Republic of China where they were received by the NDRC Deputy Chairman, Mr. Zhao Chenxin, and other top officials, as well as the Nigerian diplomatic community and the Chinese Business Community.

Tegbe is expected to cement strategic agreements in line President Tinubu's vision, with China for national growth and in vital sectors of the economy such as agriculture, to boost food security, alternative energy for developing renewable energy sources, healthcare, mining for harnessing of Nigeria's mineral resources to drive economic growth, education to strengthen Nigeria institutions and promote cultural exchange.

Other areas include technology, to foster innovation and advancement, and the support initiative of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The visit of the NCSP 's DG underscores the federal government's commitment to establishing strong bilateral relations and supporting Nigeria's economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation to foster mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

Through this initiative, Nigeria can leverage its resources and human capital to develop key industries, bolster infrastructure, and enhance youth capacity through skills acquisition programmes.

On Monday, the DG NCSP and his team visited the CCECC Head Office, had dinner with the CHEC, and will on Tuesday visit the Governor of Central Development Bank, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the China Export, Import Bank, as well as the China Development Bank . They also met with Power China Representatives.

The team will today, visit the Chief Harbour, the CHEC, CNCEC, and the CCECC Chairman, before moving to the CSCS Haishen Medical on Thursday, the CCECC, the China Building Materials, amongst others.

They will on Monday, 20th January, visit the Consulate General/Trade Mission Office, and the Yang Shang Deep Sea Port and Danghai Bridge (Sea).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Nigeria Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They are also expected at Huawei, before going to the CEC/ Long UAV, for a meeting with Diana Chen on Saturday, before returning to Nigeria.

This initiative comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu's official visit to China before the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), where he had talks with China's President Xi Jinping on improved economic cooperation, with the latter pledging 360 Billion Yuan, (about $51 billion), financing to African nations in the next three years, and support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent.