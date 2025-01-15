Nigeria: Prioritize Collaboration With FG Over Opposition Politics, Serha Urges S'east Politicians

In an effort to promote economic growth and social development in the South-east, a group, South-East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has urged politicians in the region to prioritize collaboration with the Federal Government over opposition politics, emphasizing that such alignment is crucial to unlocking the region's full potential.

Speaking during an empowerment programme organised by the group in Owerri, Imo State, SERHA Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, called on South-east leaders to rally behind President Bola Tinubu's administration.

He argued that embracing the Federal Government's policies would expedite the delivery of democratic dividends to the region.

"We call on political leaders of South-east extraction to provide guidance and support to rally around the administration of President Bola Tinubu for effective leadership in the country," Enwere said.

Highlighting the benefits of Tinubu's reforms, Enwere praised initiatives such as local government autonomy, which he said would strengthen grassroots development, and tax reforms aimed at reducing the burden of multiple taxations on businesses.

He urged Nigerians to support the reforms, emphasizing their potential to bring long-term economic prosperity.

On the empowerment programme, Enwere explained that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, a framework designed to connect citizens to government policies and provide tangible benefits to the people.

"The first phase of the empowerment programme provided financial support as follows: 100 SMEs received N200,000 each; another 100 individuals received N100,000 each; 200 SMEs were given N50,000 each; and 500 indigent families received N20,000 each," Enwere said.

In addition to financial assistance, the programme also distributed tools such as sewing machines, grinding machines, and other equipment to skilled individuals to aid their businesses. Beneficiaries also received food items like bags of rice.

"Our goal is to empower thousands of youths and women across the South-east region. Women and youth are the bedrock and drivers of sustainable development in any society," Enwere added.

As the National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), he reiterated SERHA's commitment to fostering empowerment and development.

The event featured a keynote address by Prof. Frank Aneto from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Speaking on the theme, 'Empowering South-East Nigeria for Economic Emancipation and Prosperity,' Aneto stressed the importance of youth empowerment and political collaboration in realizing the region's economic potential.

SERHA's initiative reflects a broader vision of bridging the gap between the South-east and the Federal Government while fostering empowerment and economic growth in the region.