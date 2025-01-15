Gambia: Fabaida Utd, Sporting General Stirring Late Sulay Sambou League Final End in Stalemate

14 January 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fabaida United FC and Sporting General Football Academy thrilling Cash Up sponsored late Sulay Sambou Gunjur 'nawettan' league final match ended in stalemate.

The Gunjur Fabaida based-team and the Gunjur Freetown based-Academy drew 1-1 in a well-contested final played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Sunday.

The final attracted hundreds of spectators from Gunjur and its satellite areas.

Fabaida United FC made an astounding start to the match and dominated ball possession, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Budding Malang Gibba alias Kunta gave Fabaida United FC the lead in the 17th minute of the match from a bicycle kick.

Youngster Malang Gibba could have scored the second goal for Fabaida United FC in the 25th minute of the match but his strike was denied by the cross bar.

Striker Kemo Jabang nearly scored the second goal for Fabaida United FC in the 32nd minute of the match but his shot was saved by Sporting General Football Academy's custodian Abdoulie Njie.

Sporting General Football Academy crafted a few goal scoring opportunities but squandered them away thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Fabaida United FC.

Upon resumption of the match, Sporting General Football Academy regrouped themselves and mounted heavy pressure on Fabaida United FC defence line, creating goal scoring chances.

Combative midfielder Karanba Jabang levelled the scores for Sporting General Football Academy in the dying minute of the match from a glancing header after Dawda Sowe's brilliant cross thus the match ended 1-1.

Golden FC cruise to Kunkujang Keitaya league final

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.