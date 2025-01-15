Gambia: Fabaida Utd, Sporting General Stirring Late Sulay Sambou League Final End in Stalemate

Fabaida United FC and Sporting General Football Academy thrilling Cash Up sponsored late Sulay Sambou Gunjur 'nawettan' league final match ended in stalemate.

The Gunjur Fabaida based-team and the Gunjur Freetown based-Academy drew 1-1 in a well-contested final played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Sunday.

The final attracted hundreds of spectators from Gunjur and its satellite areas.

Fabaida United FC made an astounding start to the match and dominated ball possession, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Budding Malang Gibba alias Kunta gave Fabaida United FC the lead in the 17th minute of the match from a bicycle kick.

Youngster Malang Gibba could have scored the second goal for Fabaida United FC in the 25th minute of the match but his strike was denied by the cross bar.

Striker Kemo Jabang nearly scored the second goal for Fabaida United FC in the 32nd minute of the match but his shot was saved by Sporting General Football Academy's custodian Abdoulie Njie.

Sporting General Football Academy crafted a few goal scoring opportunities but squandered them away thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Fabaida United FC.

Upon resumption of the match, Sporting General Football Academy regrouped themselves and mounted heavy pressure on Fabaida United FC defence line, creating goal scoring chances.

Combative midfielder Karanba Jabang levelled the scores for Sporting General Football Academy in the dying minute of the match from a glancing header after Dawda Sowe's brilliant cross thus the match ended 1-1.

Golden FC cruise to Kunkujang Keitaya league final