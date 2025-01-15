East Africa: Poor Infrastructure in Host Nations Sees CAF Postponing 2024 CHAN Tournament

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2024 Total Energies CAF African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament to August due to poor infrastructure in the three co-hosting nations - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Initially, the 19-team tournament was supposed to be played from the 1st to 28th of February.

However, an assessment by the CAF team of inspectors in the respective three nations revealed that they are not ready to host the event due to poor infrastructure, which includes stadiums, training facilities, and hospitals.

As part of a mitigation plan, CAF has now postponed the tournament to August so as to give the three nations a chance to improve the infrastructure.

In a statement, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe assured that the 2024 tournament would go on in August once the three countries have upgraded their facilities, as work is in progress.

"l am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

"I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024," said Motsepe.

Of the three nations, Kenya is already hosting its international football games in foreign lands due to a lack of CAF-approved stadiums in the country.

The 2025 CHAN tournament will be a test event for the three nations, which are also set to host the 2027 AFCON finals.

Meanwhile, the draw for the postponed tournament will be held on Wednesday 15 January in Nairobi, Kenya.