Africa: Blockbuster Sunday to Confirm TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-Final Line-Up

16 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The quarter-final line-up in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will be completed this weekend, as the race towards a place in the knockout stages enters its final stretch on Sunday, 19 January.

Two places remain to make up the eight teams that will compete the quarter-finals after defending champions Zamalek SC (Egypt), CS Constantine, USM Alger (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania) and Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) all secured their respective places with a game to spare.

The knockout stages already promises to live up to the competition's high expectations, with reigning champions Zamalek joined by two former winners RS Berkane and USM Alger, who together all have five titles amongst them.

Senegalese side, AS Jaraaf will approach Sunday's top of the table clash in Group C with caution, needing just a point to join former champions USM Alger in the knockout stage.

Asec Mimosas welcome Botswana's Orapa United to Abidjan, targeting nothing less than a victory. If AS Jaraaf lose and Asec Mimosas win, the latter will move into second on the head-to-head rule.

It will be a tough mountain to climb for the Ivorians as they attempt to overcome a side that frustrated them to a goalless tie in Gaborone last month.

Group D will line up some interesting encounters on Sunday as Zamalek, who have their top spot in the group sealed, welcome former African champions Enyimba.

The Nigerian outfit are a point behind second-placed Egypt's Al Masry. The latter have their qualification in their hands with a victory - irrespective of the other fixture's outcome.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Match Day 6 | Sunday, 19 January

Group A

  • 13h00 GMT | CS Sfaxien v Bravos do Maquis
  • 13h00 GMT | Simba v CS Constantine

Group B

  • 19h00 GMT | RS Berkane v Stellenbosch FC
  • 19h00 GMT | Stade Malien v CD Lunda Sul

Group C

  • 19h00 GMT | Asec Mimosas v Orapa United FC
  • 19h00 GMT | USM Alger v Jaraaf

Group D

  • 16h00 GMT | Al Masry v Black Bulls
  • 16h00 GMT | Zamalek SC v Enyimba FC

