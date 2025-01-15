Ghana: President Nominates 10 Regional Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 10 persons for consideration as regional ministers in his government.

The list, according to a statement signed in Accra yesterday by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Acting Spokesperson to the President, has been submitted to Parliament for prior approval.

They are Ali Adolf John, Northern Region, John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti, James Gunu, Volta, Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, Eastern and Ibrahim Tia, North East.

The rest are Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, Upper East, Charity Gardiner, Ahafo, Salisu Be-Awuribe, Savannah and Linda Ocloo, Greater Accra.

The list brings to 13 the ministers nominated thus far by the President from the 60 he promised to govern with.

Nominations for the other six regions and 20 other ministries and their deputies are expected in the next seven days.

President Mahama during the campaign promised to submit to Parliament the full complement of his nominees within 14 days upon assumption of office.

The statement described the Ashanti regional nominee as youth leader with expertise in healthcare, governance and public service who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ghana, a Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science degree from the University of Development Studies and an MBA from the Accra Business School.

"Mr James Gunu is a veteran media practitioner. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, a Master of Arts in Development Communication, and a Master of Arts in Local Government Administration and Organisation," the statement said of the Volta regional nominee.

Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the statement said is a distinguished leader with a wealth of experience in governance, education, and community development and holds an MPhil in Leadership from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

It said the Oti regional nominee is a Business Executive and former Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency and the current regional chairman of the governing NDC in the Oti Region and Mr Atanga, the Upper East nominee is a holder of Masters in Human Rights and a Bachelor of Education Degree in Social Studies and Mathematics from the University of Education Winneba.

Ali Adolf John, the nominee for the Northern Region, the statement said is an education professional, having served as a tutor, circuit supervisor and desk officer within the Ghana Education Service structure.

"Madam Charity Gardiner is a businesswoman and Human Resource professional with close to a decade of experience. She has strong credentials in non-profit, humanitarian work, with specific interest in girl child education and empowerment," the statement said.

The Savannah nominee, Mr Be-Awuribe, the statement said is a law lecturer, lawyer, valuation professional and development expert who has previously served as District Chief Executive of the Central Gonja District.

The Greater Accra nominee, Linda Ocloo, MP, Shai-Osudoku, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration (Banking and Finance option) from the University of Ghana and Mr Tia, North East, a public health finance and local government professional with expertise in systems management, public relations, and health financing.