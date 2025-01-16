Nigeria: Fubara Approves N50million for Widows of Fallen Soldiers

Mr Fubara said the donation was a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the deceased personnel and their families.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has announced a N50 million donation to widows of service personnel who lost their lives defending the country.

He announced the donation while addressing legionnaires and service personnel during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.



"The N50 million is dedicated solely to the welfare of the widows of our fallen heroes.

"The fund will help them address pressing needs, such as school fees, house rents, and support for their businesses, among other sundry matters," he said.

The governor described Armed Forces Remembrance Day as an occasion to honour the bravery of veterans whose dedication helped secure the country and safeguard its sovereignty.

He recalled the evolution of Nigeria's armed forces, citing their involvement in the First and Second World Wars, international and regional peacekeeping missions, the civil war, and current internal security operations.

"Throughout these challenges, our armed forces have remained resolute, defending our nation, maintaining peace, upholding our integrity, and ensuring the survival of our beloved country.

"Even today, our servicemen and women are on the frontlines, courageously combating insurgencies and other security threats.

"These sacrifices have come at a great cost, with thousands of soldiers paying the supreme price and many returning with life-altering injuries," he said.

Mr Fubara expressed his gratitude to serving armed forces personnel, paramilitary officers, legionnaires, and the families of the fallen heroes for the contributions to the nation's security.

He attributed the relative peace in the state to the collaborative efforts between the government and security agencies.

He urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country, saying that such recognition would inspire the serving personnel to serve with dedication.

"We assure the people that we will continue to provide the necessary support to security formations in the state to ensure effective discharge of their duties," Mr Fubara said.

