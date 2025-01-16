Nigeria: How Fire Gutted Popular Abuja Hotel - Agency

The FCT Fire Service said the fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service said the fire that gutted a popular Abuja hotel, Focus Holiday Inn, may have been caused by an electrical fault.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the FCT Fire Service, Adebayo Amiola, said there was extensive damage to the top floor of a newly constructed annexe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the fire started at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the report, it started from a section of the three-storey building and extended to other parts of the complex.

Mr Amiola said the fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault and that it affected some items.

"The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical fault.

"The fire affected the following items: mattresses, clothes, tables, chairs, electronics," he said.

He said firefighters from the Asokoro Fire Station, led by Ahmed Katsina, responded promptly to the distress calls.

"The team worked tirelessly and successfully brought the fire under control by 6:25 a.m., preventing further damage to the lower floors and adjacent properties," Mr. Amiola said.

He said the Acting Director of FCT Fire Service, Adebayo Zacchaeus, commended the Asokoro and Garki firefighting units for their swift response despite the challenges of an early morning operation.

He urged commercial building owners to conduct regular electrical inspections to prevent similar incidents.Self-help

During a visit to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES noticed remnants of the destruction: charred walls, burnt furniture, and debris scattered across the affected area of the building.

Some staff members were also spotted carrying out repairs on the damaged structure.

Although security operatives barred our reporters from entering the premises, some staff members, including women, were seen mixing cement and carrying materials upstairs to repair the burnt sections.

The newspaper could not reach any of the hotel's management staff to speak on the incident.

A police officer stationed at the hotel's entrance refused to comment.

The situation escalated when a hotel security operative, identifying himself as a retired soldier, threatened these reporters.

"If you don't leave, I'll deal with you," he warned.

A staffer, who refused to disclose her name, merely told this newspaper, "I wasn't on duty today, but I came to help my colleagues when I heard about the incident."

Panic as guests flee

Meanwhile, it was gathered that guests lodged in the hotel were jolted from their sleep by thick smoke and flames at about 3 a.m. when the incident occurred.

A source said most of them rushed to alert hotel staff, who immediately called for help.

However, by the time firefighters arrived, significant damage had already been done to the annexe.

This newspaper met with some guests who lost their belongings in the fire.

While some were too frightened to speak, one guest collected the contact of these reporters but has yet to call back as promised at the time of filing this report.

Partial resumption

Despite the fire, the main building of Focus Holiday Inn remains operational, with some guests continuing their stay.

However, new arrivals were turned away due to ongoing repairs and the lack of electricity in the hotel.

"We are doing our best to manage the situation while ensuring the safety of our guests," a male staff, who was not authorised to speak, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Previous fire incidents

In October 2024, a fire incident destroyed Block A of the Federal Ministry of Works because of a faulty circuit breaker in the Electrical Control Room on the ground floor.

In November 2024, a fire incident razed a fitness centre in Abuja.