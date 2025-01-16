Burundi's Possible Troop Withdrawal From Somalia Risks a Huge Financial Hit, Threatens Domestic Stability

14 January 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bram Verelst

Withdrawing from the AU peace mission in Somalia could have significant consequences for Burundi.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min The United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) decided in December 2024 to replace the current AU Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) with a smaller force - the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom).

Since then, discussions have focused mainly on Egypt and Ethiopia's contributions to Aussom. Their possible deployments intersect with geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa - including over access to water and the Red Sea. In contrast, relatively little has been said about Burundi's potential withdrawal of its soldiers from Somalia over a dispute about troop numbers.

Burundi had suggested contributing 3,000 of Aussom's 12,626 soldiers, but then said it would not participate after Somalia indicated it would accept only 1,000. A letter from Somalia's defence minister to his Burundian counterpart confirmed the possible Burundian exit, citing a lack of consensus on troop numbers.

Senior Burundian officials said the allocated number was insufficient and would leave soldiers fighting al-Shabaab exposed. Despite these concerns, Burundian participation is reportedly still unclear as discussions continue.

Burundi's non-participation would be significant for Aussom. The country - one of the largest contributors to AU...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.