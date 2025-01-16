Sudan War - UN Humanitarian Coordinator Laments Violations, Civilian Suffering

Port Sudan — The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, has expressed deep concern over reports of recent attacks against civilians in El Gezira state, western Omdurman in Khartoum state, Merowe in Northern State, Atbara in River Nile state, and the Darfur region.

In a statement today, Nkweta-Salami laments that "reports of retaliatory attacks against civilians in El Gezira state based on alleged affiliation or ethnicity raise grave concerns about flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

As previously reported by Dabanga - Radio TV Online, since Wednesday, the Sudanese army has launched extensive ground operations in El Gezira from three axes: El Managil, Sennar, and El Faw. On El Managil axis, the SAF seized El Haj Abdallah and adjacent villages, including Mahla, Talha, and El Warrag, around 20 kilometres west of Wad Madani.

Military sources report that the SAF, supported by the Sudan Shield Forces, is continuing its offensive in Um El Gura, east of Wad Madani. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) repelled an attack on Wednesday, resulting in casualties among the Sudan Shield Forces, according to the sources. Airstrikes have continued in the area since Wednesday.

"I strongly denounce any form of violence against civilians," Nkweta-Salami says in today's statement. "Civilians should be protected in armed conflict. Reprisals and acts of violence against civilian populations and civilian objects are prohibited by international humanitarian law."

Nkweta-Salami bemoans that other reports indicate significant civilian casualties, destruction of property and further displacement of vulnerable people due to continued shelling and aerial attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in many parts of the country, including western Omdurman in Khartoum State, Merowe in Northern State, Atbara in River Nile State, and the Darfur region.

"The ongoing violence across Sudan continues to cause immense suffering. We must act now to stop the bloodshed and protect civilians," Nkweta-Salami stresses.

She reiterates the call for the cessation of hostilities and for real and inclusive steps towards the lasting peace that the people of Sudan so desperately need.

"The United Nations and its partners remain committed to supporting peacebuilding efforts, safeguarding human rights and addressing humanitarian needs in Sudan during this critical time," Nkweta-Salami concludes.