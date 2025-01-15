Sudan: Government Spokesman - We Reject Any Crime Committed Against Sudanese Anywhere in Sudan

Rabat — The government spokesman, Minister of Culture and Information Khalid Al-Aiser said, "We reject any crime committed against a Sudanese man or woman anywhere in Sudan," calling on all fighters fighting to liberate the land of Sudan from the filth of rebellion, and collaborators and mercenaries' guiders, to follow the values of justice and law in dealing with prisoners suspected of collaborating with the rebellion throughout the past period or killing unarmed civilians.

Al-Aiser sent a message, in a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning, "We say to those who trade in cases of personal disorder that you have double standards, and you seek to escalate the fires of sedition that you ignited on April 15, 2023 by supporting the rebellion and the rapist mercenaries who crossed the borders of our country and killed tens of thousands of Sudanese women, men, children and the elderly," adding, "And you ignored - with your shameful silence - all their heinous crimes against defenseless citizens in all parts of Sudan for 21 months, which are crimes that are shameful and have not been witnessed in the history of wars in Sudan." He said, "Do not trade today on isolated individual incidents that do not reflect the approach of the army and all the forces defending the land of Sudan, which adhere to all human values in wars. Know that the Sudanese soldier, after winning any battle with criminal mercenaries and rebels, what matters most to him is adhering to the principles of dealing with prisoners. After victory, there is no place for revenge, but rather bringing every criminal to a fair trial, following the approach that every Sudanese soldier previously studied and memorized with the aim of establishing the values of a state of justice, law and peace."