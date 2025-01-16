Namibia: Mbumba Hopes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Brings Regional Peace

President Nangolo Mbumba on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after a 15-month war.

The ceasefire, which will go into effect on Sunday, includes the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners from both sides during 42 days.

According to international media, over 42 000 people have been killed in Gaza during the war.

In a press statement issued on Thursday morning, the president said the ceasefire announced by Qatar marks an extremely significant and overdue moment for the occupied people of Gaza who have endured agonising misery

"Since the 7th of October 2023, the people of Gaza have experienced gruesome atrocities leading to the loss of tens of thousands of innocent lives, untold destruction of civilian infrastructure and flagrant violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

Mbumba hopes the ceasefire will open a new opportunity for enduring peace in the Middle East.

"The complete ceasefire is an opportunity for the people of Gaza to return to their land and start the process of rebuilding and reconstruction of their land," he added.