Liberia: Joint Security Calls Etheridge's Lawyers At Night for His Immediate Release Amid Torture Allegations

Monrovia — The Joint Security has reportedly called Thomas Etheridge's lawyer late Thursday night to sign for his immediate release, FrontPage Africa has learned.

Etheridge has been in custody since his release from the hospital. He previously accused the security forces of torturing him to extract false statements implicating himself and other high-ranking officials in connection with the Capitol Building fire incident.

Etheridge's lawyer, Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi of the International Law Group, filed a writ of habeas corpus on January 10, 2025, before Criminal Court B. The writ alleged that Etheridge's detention was unlawful and that he was subjected to torture and intimidation. Judge Koiboi Nuta granted the request, ordering Etheridge's release into the custody of guarantors for medical treatment and mandating the restoration of his constitutional rights.

The court's decision followed Etheridge's claims of inhumane treatment and forced confessions during his detention. Judge Nuta cited concerns over the allegations of torture and Etheridge's deteriorating health as grounds for his release.

However, the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Justice, filed a writ of prohibition with Justice-in-Chambers Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, challenging Judge Nuta's ruling. The government argued that the decision jeopardized national security, as Etheridge is under investigation for the Capitol Building fire, which it considers a matter of national security.

The Ministry contended that Judge Nuta exceeded his jurisdiction by assigning Etheridge to guarantors without ensuring their neutrality and disregarding the potential flight risk. It also claimed that releasing Etheridge during an ongoing investigation could undermine efforts to resolve the case.

Late-Night Release Raises Questions

Despite the government's stance, Etheridge's legal team confirmed receiving a late-night call from the Joint Security requesting them to sign for his release. This development came after days of resistance by security forces to comply with the court order.

Unconfirmed social media reports late Wednesday night suggested that Etheridge was in critical condition due to severe torture allegedly inflicted by officers of the National Security Agency (NSA).

Etheridge's legal team has maintained that his detention violates Articles 20(a), 21(e), and 21(f) of the Liberian Constitution, which guarantee personal liberty, prohibit torture, and mandate timely judicial proceedings for detained individuals.

Etheridge was arrested on December 18, 2024, near the Capitol Building and held without charge until January 10, 2025--far exceeding the constitutionally mandated 48-hour limit for detention without formal charges.

Current Status

For now, Etheridge remains in custody, and his condition remains uncertain as FrontPage Africa is yet to independently verify reports of his critical health status. His lawyers insist he suffered severe abuse while in custody.

The controversy surrounding Etheridge's arrest and alleged torture highlights ongoing concerns about human rights violations and the abuse of power by security agencies in Liberia.