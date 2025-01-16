Liberia: Senator Chea Blasts Dillon's Apology to Weah, Accuses Him of Lacking Courage to Question President Boakai's Use of Private Jets

Monrovia — Sinoe County Senator Augustine Chea has slammed Senator Abraham Darius Dillon's open apology to Ex-Liberian President George Weah, describing it as a mere formality and a face-saving adventure rather than a meaningful acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

The Montserrado County Senator, who played a crucial role in ensuring the election of Unity Party's standard bearer Joseph Boakai in 2023 against Weah's Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), this week sparked debate when he offered a public apology to Weah for his past criticisms of private jet usage.

Dillon, who once lambasted Weah for extravagant governance, now concedes his earlier stance was ill-informed. During a live radio interview on OK FM in Monrovia, Dillon admitted that his criticisms of Weah's reliance on private jets stemmed from a lack of understanding of the presidency's logistical realities.

"In my role as a senator and a former critic of private jet usage, I want to publicly apologize to former President George Weah," Dillon said. "I now understand that the presidency demands swift and secure mobility to address urgent national and international matters. Our critique during Weah's presidency was misplaced."

Senator Chea, in response, described his colleague's apology as "deceptive and a political chicanery" lacking sincerity and genuine remorse. "It was a clever attempt to manipulate public perception, as there has been a huge public disapproval of him," Chea added.

Continuing, he added: "Senator Dillon does not have the spine or balls to criticize President Boakai over his use of a private aircraft as he did with former President Weah. So, the deceptive thing to do is to say that he was wrong for criticizing former President Weah."

Dillon's Weah apology divides opinions

Dillon's public apology to Weah has continued to elicit divergent views and comments from a cross-section of Liberians.

While many have reckoned that his apology to Weah actually hit the bull's eye, several others posited that his apology was off the mark.

Vandalark Patrick, a politician, reacted to the subject by changing his Facebook profile photo to the senator with the caption, "My 2025 profile picture for now! It's my time to stand with Senator Dillon!!! Admitting to the wrongdoings of the government he brought to power speaks volumes that anyone can make mistakes, but you should be honest to admit you are wrong and CORRECT them. Senator Dillon, I am with you untill 2025 ends. Though I criticized you severely, on this one, I stand with you 100%!!"

Patricks added: "So, some of you still want Senator Dillon to continue defending the wrongs in the government he helped to bring to power? Really? Wow! This is why our leaders don't show empathy to us or apologize when they hurt us, or do wrong. Who doesn't make mistakes? The best thing a leader can do is to say sorry when they do wrong and Senator Abe Darius Dillon was right to say sorry to Liberians for things he did in the past that were wrong. It's time to forge ahead with a renewed mindset to change what's currently wrong within his government."

Thomas Neah, a politician, weighed in, saying, Dillon didn't apologize but trying to outsmart his audience to take the pressure off the current president, but sadly, all of you are buying into it.

For me the apology is not timely and can't be fooled by a Dillon who is trying to make it look like his eyes are just open to see daylight."

Martin Seh, an entrepreneur, said: "This is just hypocritical. They spoke of these things in the past. Now they are in power, one year has elapsed, still there's no sense of direction. President Boakai is a national embarrassment to Liberia."