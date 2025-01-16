"UNESCO for the People": Khaled El-Enany Unveils His Campaign Slogan for the Position of Director-General of UNESCO.

Khaled El-Enany, a renowned Egyptologist and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, unveiled his campaign slogan for the position of Director-General of UNESCO: “UNESCO for the People.” The announcement was made during a grand gathering held at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on January 13, attended by ambassadors from over 100 countries, representatives of international organizations, and prominent figures from the political, academic, and cultural spheres.

This event provided a unique platform to outline the initial pillars of Khaled El-Enany’s vision, which aims to make UNESCO a true institution for the people. He highlighted the urgency of adapting the organization to 21st-century realities by addressing global challenges such as inequalities in access to education, the protection of endangered heritage, the ecological transition, and the societal impacts of emerging technologies.

Drawing on his extensive experience and past achievements, El-Enany emphasized the need for a proactive UNESCO, one capable of anticipating future crises and becoming a true driver of inclusion and change. This event marks the beginning of an ambitious campaign, seeking to rally the international community around a forward-looking vision in which peace, diversity, intercultural dialogue, and innovation play a central role.

Khaled El-Enany, candidate for UNESCO Director-General: “With my slogan ‘UNESCO for the People,’ I aim to break down barriers, give a voice to the silenced, and bring about concrete and measurable change—change felt in villages, classrooms, and at the very heart of communities.”

Khaled El-Enany’s candidacy is supported by numerous countries, including Turkey, Brazil, France, Gabon, and Spain. This broad support, combined with the unanimous backing of the African Union and the League of Arab States, underscores the strong international momentum behind this campaign, which seeks to unite nations around a shared vision for UNESCO.





