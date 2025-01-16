Nigeria: Breaking Down Myths and Harmful C-Section Stigma to Save Mothers Lives

blog

When Sandra Madu returned to her father-in-law's home a week after giving birth, she felt a swirl of emotions about the welcome she received. The disapproving glances and sharp gazes from the elders in the living room echoed the long-standing, yet unjust, beliefs surrounding her method of delivery which involved a Caesarean Section also known as 'C- section'.

While Sandra was in labour, doctors found that her baby was in a breech position, leading them to recommend a C-section as a safer alternative to vaginal delivery. With her husband's support, she reluctantly agreed, understanding the importance of the procedure. When her husband's extended family learned of her situation, she faced harsh criticism. "I was labelled a weak woman for having a C-section. I was told it was not biblically acceptable and that it brought bad luck to the family," Sandra recalled.

This worrisome narrative is also prevalent across Africa, causing many women to shy away from C-sections, even when facing serious complications. Those who do choose this option often keep it hidden from their loved ones. In contrast, in many other parts of the world, C-sections are recognised as essential procedures that can save lives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts that by 2030, East Asia will have the highest rates of C-sections at 63%, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean. Yet, Africa has the lowest rates, with only an estimated 5% of births delivered through C-section. This suggests that women will continue to avoid C-sections, even in life-threatening situations, leading to a troubling rise in maternal mortality rates.

Damaging impact of false notions

Nigeria ranks fourth in the world for the highest maternal mortality rates. The latest maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Nigeria is 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is higher than the regional average and one of the highest in the world. While many attribute the rising maternal mortality rate to inadequate healthcare in Nigeria's tertiary institutions, others point to the avoidance of C-sections and the stigma surrounding them as a contributor to this alarming trend.

"One in five women facing complications during pregnancy ultimately chooses a C-section, but the idea is often met with resistance," Mrs Jane Jubril, a midwife at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), noted when asked about patients' reactions to C-sections.

She continued: "Many women are uninformed and view it as a dangerous surgery. We need to change this narrative and promote more awareness programs to educate mothers on the importance of C-sections."

Another midwife at LUTH, who wished to remain anonymous, recounts a story about a patient who faced complications during childbirth. According to her, the patient's baby had an umbilical cord wrapped around its neck, cutting off oxygen and creating a potentially fatal situation. The doctors explained the urgency and recommended a C-section for the baby's safety. But she was terrified. Accompanied by her aunt, who strongly opposed the idea, she was influenced by her church's teachings that labelled women who gave birth naturally as 'strong'."

The midwife stated that the patient also needed her husband's approval, but he insisted on a natural birth. By the time they understood the gravity of the situation, it was too late. "We lost the baby," the midwife recounted.

This illustrates the damaging effects of these false beliefs about C-sections and antiquated practices of consent contribute to the rapid increase in maternal mortality rates. It is crucial to educate the public about the clinical benefits of C-sections in protecting both mothers and babies during childbirth in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of reducing maternal deaths to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Strategies to dispel myths

To counter the myths and misinformation surrounding C-sections, a comprehensive approach focusing on health education, healthcare access, and policy reform is essential.

Public health initiatives can engage both men and women. Including religious and traditional leaders can help shift cultural perceptions and utilising media platforms like radio, television, and social media can amplify these messages to reach a broader audience.

Antenatal visits should include thorough discussions about childbirth options, including C-sections. Additionally, training and mobilising midwives and nurses to deliver essential maternal health care to women in rural communities.

Strengthening the quality of care and referral system between Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC) facilities and Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) facilities is critical in ensuring timely and effective management of obstetric emergencies, improving maternal outcomes, and reducing preventable deaths.

Every woman deserves a safe delivery

Addressing the lack of awareness and acceptance of C-sections in Nigeria requires a united effort from government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the private sector. By prioritising maternal health and fostering a culture of informed decision-making, Nigeria can make significant progress in reducing maternal mortality.

As Mrs Jubril emphasised, "every woman deserves a safe delivery, regardless of how the baby is born. It's not about the method of delivery; it's about saving lives."

The time to act is now. By educating communities, enhancing healthcare systems, and dismantling barriers to C-sections, Nigeria can pave the way for a brighter and safer future for mothers and their children.