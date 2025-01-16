Nigeria: Female Undergraduate Arraigned for Allegedly Assaulting Police Officers

The Police in Benin on Wednesday arraigned a 24-year-old undergraduate, Rita Ogbolu, for allegedly assaulting two police officers on routine patrol.

Ogbolu is standing trial before an Evbuoriaria Magistrates' Court on a five-count charge concerning conspiracy and assault.

The police prosecutor, Mr P O Odion, said the defendant and one Samuel now at large committed the offences on Jan. 10, 2025, at about 2.00 p.m., on Sapele Road in Benin.

He said the defendant unlawfully assaulted ASP Monday Omobude, and ASP Aghahowa Anthony, while they were performing their lawful duties.

Odion said that the defendant tore the uniform of the police team leader.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 412(2), 173(b) and 313 of the Edo State Criminal Law, 2022.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Endurance Osemwegie, however, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 24, 2025 for a hearing