Nigeria: Pack of 'Hungry' Dogs Attack, Kill Nigerian Woman in Italy

Patricia Masithela, a 27-year-old originally from Nigeria, met a horrific fate when she was mauled to death by a pack of starving dogs in Latina, Italy.

The tragic incident occurred late Monday night as Patricia visited a male acquaintance at his derelict villa in the Lazio region, according to the Mirror UK.

Her chilling screams pierced the night as neighbors were alerted to the savage attack.

Patricia, who had relocated to Lazio from Nigeria, had reportedly gone to the house unaware that her friend was not at home.

After being attacked, Patricia was discovered critically injured, lying in a pool of blood with deep wounds across her body.

Police intervened by shooting two of the dogs to allow emergency services to reach the scene. The rest of the pack fled after the gunfire.

Medics provided immediate emergency treatment and rushed her to Santa Maria Goretti Hospital.

Despite their efforts, Patricia succumbed to the severe bite wounds and excessive blood loss.

Patricia, a devoted mother to a five-year-old daughter, has left her family and friends in unimaginable grief.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as local authorities work to determine how the dogs, reportedly starving, came to be in the area.

This tragedy has sparked discussions about stray animals and public safety, with local residents calling for stricter measures to prevent such devastating incidents.