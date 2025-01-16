Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Final-Year Akwa Poly Student in His Room

A final-year student of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, identified simply as Prince, was shot dead in his room by suspected cultists on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. at Prince's residence on Abuja Street in Ikot Osurua. Prince, a Higher National Diploma (HND2) Computer Science student, had recently completed his final exams and was preparing to defend his project.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen stormed the compound, went directly to Prince's room, and shot him in the abdomen. His girlfriend, who was present during the attack, raised the alarm after the assailants fled, drawing the attention of neighbors.

A neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Prince was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. "The gunmen didn't steal anything or rob anyone in the compound. They just shot him and left. He was popular in the neighborhood and active in his church choir. We were shocked at how he died," the source said.

The neighbor recalled seeing Prince with his girlfriend the previous day, noting their cheerful demeanor. "I saw them around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They both wore face masks, and when I joked about it, we all laughed. It's hard to believe he's gone," the source added.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command confirmed the incident. DSP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the area had experienced robbery and cult-related activities.

"Information at our disposal indicates that there were robbery and cult operations in the area. They invaded and robbed, during which a student was shot. Investigation is ongoing," DSP John said.

The killing of Prince has raised concerns about the safety of students and residents in Ikot Osurua.

Community members have called for heightened security measures to prevent further tragedies.

Prince's death marks another grim reminder of the violence and insecurity plaguing some parts of Akwa Ibom State. His family, friends, and the Polytechnic community are mourning the loss of a young man described as talented and vibrant.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.