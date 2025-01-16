Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Legal Action Against Ibom Air's Unruly Passenger

The decision by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to take legal action against an unruly passenger on an Ibom Air flight has sparked mixed reactions among Akwa Ibom State citizens, particularly within the legal community.

The passenger's disruptive behavior last Wednesday led to the cancellation of a flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja at 5:30 p.m.

Despite public interest, Ibom Air has yet to respond to media inquiries regarding the incident or the measures taken to manage aggrieved passengers.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN), lauded the NCAA's decision, stating it would serve as a deterrent to future misconduct.

"Yes, they would not charge her to court without relevant legal provisions, particularly in the Criminal Code," Nwoko said. "What the woman did was morally unacceptable and legally punishable. The NCAA's action is commendable, as it underscores the consequences of holding others to ransom."

He emphasized the financial and emotional toll the disruption caused, not just for the airline but also for the other passengers, adding that the legal action was necessary to uphold order in air travel.

Conversely, rights activist and governance advocate, Mfon Peters (Esq.), argued that the matter could have been resolved amicably without drawing public attention or involving the courts.

"It's unfortunate that our business environment is becoming so tense and political," Peters said. "I believe the NCAA could have resolved this without creating a spectacle. Flying is a costly endeavor, and passengers deserve to be treated with consideration, even when disputes arise."

He called for an out-of-court settlement, citing the economic hardships many Nigerians face. "No one was harmed, and no significant damage occurred. The issue could have been handled discreetly. Taking legal action might deter passengers, but it also risks creating unnecessary tension."

Ibom Air has remained silent on the matter, despite repeated inquiries. Attempts to reach the airline's General Manager for Marketing and Communications, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette, via calls, SMS, and WhatsApp yielded no response at the time of this report.

The incident has reignited debates about passenger behavior, the responsibilities of airline operators, and the appropriateness of legal recourse in such cases. While some see the NCAA's actions as necessary to maintain order, others view them as excessive, urging the authority to prioritize dialogue over litigation.

As the case unfolds, it highlights the need for clearer guidelines on managing passenger disputes and ensuring accountability across Nigeria's aviation sector.