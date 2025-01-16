Nigeria: Panic As Tanker Explodes On Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway

A fuel tanker explosion near the Old Toll Gate in Mojoda Community, Epe Local Government Area, Lagos State, has caused widespread disruption on the Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

Emergency reports indicate that at least two individuals, including the tanker driver, narrowly escaped before the vehicle burst into flames around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The tanker was reportedly transporting fuel out of Lagos when the explosion occurred.

The incident forced motorists to seek alternative routes, leading to traffic congestion along the expressway.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the explosion and reassured the public that swift measures were underway to control the blaze and prevent further damage.

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a fuel tanker inferno on the Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway, near the Old Toll Gate, Mojoda, Epe, Lagos State," Adeseye said.

"There are no vulnerable individuals within the immediate scene except for the tanker occupant, as efforts are ongoing to bring the situation under control."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation while urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions.