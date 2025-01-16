Nigeria: Declare May 30 Public Holiday, CSOs Tell Southeast Governors

Umuahia — A coalition of Civil society groups in Aba Abia State, has tasked the Governors of the South East zone to declare May 30, which marked the declaration of the sovereign state of Biafra, a public holiday in the region.

The groups, who stated this during a press briefing in Aba, on the 55th anniversary of the end of Nigeria - Biafra war on January 15, 1970, added that the legacy of the war continues to loom large over the South East zone, shaping its identity and fuelling calls for self-determination and autonomy.

The representatives of the Civil society groups, Comrade Obinna Nwagbara ( Youths and Students Advocates for Development Initiative); Onyinyechi Nwosu( Vivacious Development Initiative); Chuka Peter Okoye( Center for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society) ; Cassius Ukwugbe( Society for Human Rights Advocacy and Development), among others; further stated that the echoes of the civil war continue to reverberate in Nigeria while the federal government pretends as if nothing is happening.

The CSOs insisted that officially recognizing May 30 as a remembrance day can put to an end the killing of civilians and security agents in the course of enforcing the sit-at-home to commemorate the day.

They lamented that rather than address the cries of marginalization by the Southeast, the federal government had been responding with intimidation and more marginalization of the people of the zone.

The CSOs also called for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that his continued detention only serves to deepen the wounds of division and mistrust in the country.

The CSOs said; "In the light of the historical significance of May 30 in South East Nigeria, we propose that the Governors of the South East zone should consider the declaration of this day as a memorial day in the zone. This solemn occasion will serve as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Biafran war, honouring their memory and acknowledging the deep scars left by the conflict.

"By officially recognizing May 30 as a day of remembrance, we can put to an end, the violence that claims the lives of citizens in the South East, both civilians and security agents in the course of enforcing a sit-at-home order to commemorate the day. The most recent was the killing of five soldiers on May 30, 2024,a t Aba and civilians in different parts of the South East.

"The legacy of the Biafran war looms large over South East Nigeria, shaping its identity and fuelling calls for self-determination and autonomy. The scars of the conflict which claimed the lives of thousands of people and led to widespread suffering continue to haunt the region to this day. The memory of the war serves as a reminder of the need to address the root causes of the crisis and work towards a future of peace and reconciliation.

"Rather than address the cries of marginalization by the South East, the federal government had been responding with intimidation and more marginalization of the zone. The detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu only serves to deepen the wounds of division and mistrust. To overlook his detention and unending trial is to turn a blind eye to the principles of justice and fairness. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the federal government has continued to use force."

The groups also tasked the federal government and non-state actors to prioritize the security and welfare of the people of the South East zone while law enforcement agents should be made to stop intimidating and extorting residents of the zone.