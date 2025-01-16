Nigeria: Ogun Deputy Governor Escapes Attack During Students' Protest in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele on Wednesday, escaped an attack by the representatives of students' bodies, during a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, the Deputy Governor was on her way to 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, to represent Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the reception marking the year 2025, Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, when her convoy was attacked by the protesting students.

The protesting students, who are from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), were armed with sticks and other dangerous projectiles.

"All efforts to allow the convoy to pass proved abortive and immediately the students realized it was the Deputy Governor, they became more restive and rushed to attack her convoy to demobilize it. All efforts by her security operatives as well as other police officers on the ground to persuade the students to stay calm and allow the convoy to pass proved abortive".

"This informed her convoy's decision to make a detour to her lodge for the protesting students to pass peacefully before she left for the function she was slated to attend.

"There was obstruction of vehicular movement, while some of her security vehicles were damaged and her security operatives were also hurt in the process of maintaining law and order.