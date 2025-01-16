Nigeria: Prioritise Welfare of Military Personnel, Peter Obi Tells FG

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of military personnel as the nation marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kashim Shettima led the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the Federal Executive Council, National Assembly, service chiefs and diplomatic corps to honour the nation's fallen and living heroes.

They also laid wreaths at the National Arcade in Abuja.

In his post on X, Obi lauded the military for their service to the country, adding that Nigerians appreciate their courage.

"Today, our dear nation commemorates Armed Forces Remembrance Day--a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring our fallen military heroes, veterans, and active service members," he wrote.

"I join millions of Nigerians in expressing profound gratitude to these gallant individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and security of our beloved nation.

"I also extend my heartfelt encouragement to our active-duty military personnel stationed on various frontlines, bravely combating the scourge of insecurity across the country. Your sacrifices are deeply appreciated.

"As we face these challenging times, I urge you to remain steadfast and resolute in your noble mission to secure the future of our nation."

Obi added, "Furthermore, I call on the government to prioritize the welfare of our military personnel by ensuring access to quality healthcare for them and their families, as well as education for their children. These essential measures will inspire greater commitment and reinforce their dedication to building a safer and better Nigeria."