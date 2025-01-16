West Africa: Ghana to Probe Former President's Huge Cathedral Project

Ghana's newly elected President John Mahama has announced plans to investigate his predecessor's contested $400 million National Cathedral project, a stalled religious landmark that for critics become a symbol of fiscal irresponsibility.

Mahama and his National Democratic Congress or NDC party easily won the December election after voters punished President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for economic mismanagement and high living costs.

The National Cathedral, envisioned by Akufo-Addo as a tribute to God for his 2016 electoral victory, was initially billed as a privately funded initiative. But allegations that $58 million in public funds had been spent -- and charges of financial impropriety -- sparked public outrage.

Ghana's Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) late last year had recommended an audit into the project, citing procurement breaches.

"We will soon activate such an investigation," Mahama said at a thanksgiving service this week. While he did not rule out completing the cathedral, he hinted at a more modest approach, noting, "any decisions moving forward will prioritise accountability and national interest".

Set on a 23,000 square metre site in the heart of Accra, the cathedral was designed to include a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, a baptistery, a choir school, an art gallery, and multipurpose spaces.

But three years after construction stalled, the site remains a gaping crater. Some argue the project contributed to the electoral defeat of Akufo-Addo and his NPP party in December.

- 'Restoring public trust' -

"This cathedral represents everything wrong with governance - opaque processes, lack of accountability, and misplaced priorities," said Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, a campaigner with Crusaders Against Corruption.

"Investigating this project isn't just about the money; it's about restoring public trust in government."

The project's suspension comes as Ghana struggles with an economic crisis exacerbated by high inflation, mounting debt, and a reliance on a $3 billion IMF bailout to stabilise the economy.

New Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson recently told Parliament that public funding for the cathedral had been halted as part of broader efforts to curb wasteful expenditure.

"The government cannot justify pouring scarce resources into an unfinished project when Ghanaians are struggling to afford basic necessities," he said.

Contractors have abandoned the site due to unpaid invoices, and at least five trustees have resigned from the project's board, further eroding public confidence.

- 'Public frustration' -

Mahama's pledge to investigate the project has drawn praise and scepticism in equal measure.

"Mahama is not just addressing the financial mismanagement associated with the cathedral; he's tapping into public frustration over governance failures," political scientist Kwame Asah-Asante from the University of Ghana told AFP.

"This investigation could set a precedent for holding leaders accountable, but it also risks becoming a political weapon if not handled transparently."

With Ghana facing a delicate balancing act between fiscal discipline and public sentiment, the fate of the National Cathedral remains uncertain.

Over 70% of the population identify as Christian in the deeply pious West African country.

"When people are struggling to feed their families, such extravagance becomes indefensible," Asah-Asante said.