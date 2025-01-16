Nigeria: Under-Bridge Clean-Up - Lagos Govt Issues 3 Day Quit Notice to Occupants of Shanties At Cele, Oshodi-Apapa Exp

Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, issued a three-day quit and removal notice to all occupants under the Cele bus stop, flyover, and pedestrian bridge, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway or face consequences.

The illegal squatters, comprising of petty traders, operators of illegal slaughter slaps, ranch, among others, who constitute both environmental and security threats to residents.

Consequently, affected occupants, however, appealed to government to have mercy on them as they have no other means of livelihood to take care of their poor families.

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the notice on Wednesday, during an inspection tour of drainage enforcement operation areas and the ongoing projects at Cele Under-Flyover, and System 6c along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and environs.

Wahab, while speaking with newsmen after the inspection, said the notice has become necessary to pave the way for the eventual total clean-up of the area which had been degraded by the activities of traders and illegal occupants.

Recall that the state government had last year embarked on total clean-up exercise of underbridges across the metropolis, which include: Ijora, Apongbon, Obalende, Dolphin, where several illegal squatters were dislodged.

Wahab explained; "Ensuring a clean and flood free environment is a major task which the administration is committed to and would not relent in efforts to achieve it."

He said last year, several complaints of illegal activities were received about the System 6c channel from residents within the vicinity, hence, the undertaking of the visit.

"Activities such as trading and construction of shanties under the Cele Pedestrian Bridge as well as under the bridge harbouring illegal market, Abattoir and criminals living in shanties on System 6c, Odo Ashimawu cannot continue; enforcement team were earlier deployed to do a reconnaissance and they came with feedback," he said.

He stressed that the illegal and unwholesome activities were not just about marketing and trading but various contravening structures/ shanties that have been erected on the channel, under the bridge as well as on the major channel.

Wahab said the illegal human activities going on around the area goes beyond environmental and safety issues because the major channel has been turned into a major incinerator for all.

"The state government is not against the operation of markets, but traders must operate in designated markets and traders should desist from erecting of shanties on drainage channels, drainage set-backs, kerbs, open spaces among others."

He explained that the traders and squatters had been served quit notices since last week and removal operation which will stretch till the weekend will also include the pedestrian bridge, under the bridge and on the whole stretch of the drainage channel."

The commissioner reiterated that the Local Government is saddled with the responsibility of building a proper market for traders adding that" this is being carried appropriately," advising traders to put designated markets to proper use.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu advised traders to desist from selling on the roads, medians and sidewalks because studies have shown that refuse generated from their sales most times are dumped on the roads saying, it is regrettable that many of the channels that were earlier cleaned are being littered with refuse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that residents should always maintain the drainages especially the tertiary ones and bear in mind that these infrastructures have been provided with taxes paid to Government.

Among the entourage were; Permanent Secretaries, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji and Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin; GM LASWAMO, Engr. Femi Afolabi; KAI Corps Marshal, Major Olatubosun Cole (retd) and some directors.