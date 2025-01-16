Nigeria: Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga Is Dead

15 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gift Chapiodekina

The House of Representatives have announced the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

She passed away earlier today, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

According to a statement by the House Spokesperson Rep Akin Rotimi, Rep Onanuga, born on December 2, 1965, was a dedicated public servant, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for her constituents.

She was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). During that tenure, she served as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly, where she championed policies to empower women and advance social welfare.

Re-elected in 2023, she was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, a role in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to legislative discipline, particularly during parliamentary sittings.

"Affectionately known as ' Ijaya,' Rep. Onanuga's intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike. Her impactful contributions to Nigeria's political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the Government and People of Ogun State - particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency - and the entire membership of the National Assembly. As we mourn the loss of this vibrant and committed lawmaker, whose life was devoted to improving the lives of Nigerians - especially her constituents - her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced by her family in due course. May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire generations to come.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.